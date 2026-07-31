ETV Bharat / business

South Korea's Kospi Index Jumps More Than 16% On A Surge Of Chipmaking Stocks

People stand in front of the electronic board showing Japanese Yen and U.S. Dollar exchange rate at a securities firm Friday, July 31, 2026 ( AP )

Bangkok: South Korea's Kospi index jumped more than 16% on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as artificial intelligence-related stocks bounced back after losses earlier this week. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices rose.

In early Asian trading, the Kospi surged at the open and ratcheted up, trading 16.5% higher at 6,515.40. Shares of South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics surged 24.8%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix soared 27.8%.

The Kospi index had sunk more than 17% in the previous three days as investors dumped technology stocks in part over worries about an AI bubble and rising competition from chipmaking and AI rivals in China.

The rebound followed Microsoft's report of stronger than expected profits for the last quarter. Microsoft's shares soared 15.5% for its best day in nearly 18 years. The strong earnings were taken as a signal that big spending on AI is translating into profits.

Traders flooded back into the market to snap up shares in tech companies that had recently swooned over doubts that the huge investments will yield adequate returns. Despite the big jump Friday, the Kospi remains well below the peak of over 9,000 that it hit in June.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 climbed 5.5% in early Friday trading, to 65,282.21. Multinational investment holding company and OpenAI-investor SoftBank Group jumped 15%, while chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose nearly 11%.

"The market went from throwing AI stocks overboard to fighting for the remaining seats before most traders had finished writing the obituary," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.