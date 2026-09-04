ETV Bharat / business

South African Business Delegation Aims To Boost Economic Ties During India Visit

Johannesburg: A South African business delegation will visit New Delhi next week to explore opportunities to expand economic ties with India and address the trade imbalance between the two countries. The South African BRICS Business Council (SABBC) will attend the BRICS Business Council and Business Forum meetings in New Delhi on September 10 and 11, ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit.

The SABBC, formed in 2013, promotes trade, investment, and public-private dialogue between South Africa and member nations, focusing on industrialisation, green energy, and African economic development.

The delegation will seek opportunities in advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, digital services, agro-processing and renewable energy, with a focus on increasing higher-value exports and securing investment partnerships.

India remains one of South Africa's most significant BRICS+ trading partners, accounting for 20.8 per cent of the country's trade with the grouping in 2025.

However, South Africa recorded a trade deficit of approximately USD 3.18 billion, with its exports dominated by coal, manganese and chemical wood pulp, while imports were concentrated in petroleum, vehicles, pharmaceuticals and machinery.

The SABBC said it would use the trade imbalance as a "commercial mandate" to expand higher-value exports, secure investment partnerships and move the relationship beyond a buyer-seller model towards co-investment, technology collaboration and greater market access.

Among the issues on the agenda are using Indian technology and capital to position South Africa as a regional automotive production hub and developing partnerships in pharmaceuticals and medical devices to expand access across Africa.