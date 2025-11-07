ETV Bharat / business

Some Positive News On Proposed Indo-US Trade Agreement Front Likely By Nov-End: NITI CEO

New Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Friday expressed confidence that some positive news on India's proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US will come out by the end of November. Speaking at 'CNBC-TV18's Global Leadership Summit 2025- 2nd Edition', Subrahmanyam also said by the end of November, the National Manufacturing Mission will be up and running.

"I think things have been a bit difficult with the United States, and I think a reset is being tried. The trade negotiations are on... Hopefully, by end of the month, we may hear some news on that front," he said. The CEO noted that New Delhi continues to attract a steady stream of foreign investors.

"You got American companies opening global capability centres in India. You do not see anybody listening. "So that basically means the fundamental attraction of India will trump everything else," Subrahmanyam said.

His remarks assume significance as the US is putting pressure on India to stop buying crude oil from Russia. The US, on October 22, imposed sanctions on Russia's two largest crude oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, barring all American entities and individuals from conducting business with them.

The US has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India as a penalty for purchasing oil from Russia. It is over and above the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods entering American markets. Overall, Indian goods are attracting a steep 50 per cent additional import duties in the US.

Subrahmanyam noted that there were many certainties after the Second World War, which is no longer the case. "So the world is in flux where trade is flat, FDI is flat or declining," he said, referring to trade-related worries after the imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump on trade partners.

While observing that the world does not know how to handle this, Subrahmanyam said that the world is heading where low growth is a norm.

"And in all this, India is a standout case. I mean, it is the brightest spot in the global economy, and that is what makes it important," he said.

The CEO pointed out that India is bright because it has size, it has a market, and it has innovative talent. "Given that, I think India will be a pole which will attract everybody else. So rather than us being forced to make choices, others will be compelled to actually reach out to India.