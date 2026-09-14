ETV Bharat / business

Solar Industries To Acquire South Africa's Omnia Holdings For Nearly Rs 13,000 Cr In All-Cash Deal

New Delhi: Solar Industries India Ltd on Monday said it will acquire South Africa's Omnia Holdings Ltd for nearly Rs 13,000 crore as it seeks to become a global leader in explosives and blasting solutions.

Nagpur-based Solar Group manufactures industrial explosives and initiating systems. It caters to customers across mining, infrastructure, construction, defence and space sectors. The group has a presence in the South African market.

Omnia Holdings is a diversified global group with complementary chemical and specialised businesses serving customers across the mining, agriculture and chemicals sectors. In a regulatory filing, Solar Industries India said its arm, Solar SA Investments Proprietary Ltd, and Omnia Holdings have signed definitive agreements for this deal.

As per the agreements, "Solar SA Investments Proprietary will acquire all outstanding shares of Omnia in an all-cash transaction for a consideration of approximately USD 1.355 billion (Rs 12,951 crores)". Omnia, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, reported revenue of USD 1.41 billion (Rs 13,307 crores) last fiscal year.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in early to mid 2027, subject to customary conditions, including competition approvals under relevant jurisdictions. Upon successful completion of the transaction, Omnia will be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and A2X Markets securities exchange, the filing said.

Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Group, said: "Omnia is a business we have long admired for the strength of its mining and agriculture businesses, differentiated technologies and brands, and deep customer relationships built over many years."