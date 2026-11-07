ETV Bharat / business

SoftBank Sells Nearly 1.56% Stake In Lenskart For Rs 1,896 Crore; SocGen Biggest Buyer

New Delhi: Japanese technology investor SoftBank has trimmed its stake in eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions, selling a 1.56 per cent holding for Rs 1,896 crore through open market transactions, according to block deal data on the BSE.

SoftBank, through its affiliate SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, offloaded 2.72 crore shares in 10 tranches at an average price of Rs 697.15 apiece on Friday.

The combined deal transaction stood at Rs 1,896.24 crore.

After the transaction, SoftBank's stake in Gurugram-based Lenskart fell to 5.71 per cent from 7.27 per cent.

A clutch of domestic and foreign institutional investors picked up an equal number of shares at the same price. US-based Goldman Sachs emerged as the largest buyer, acquiring 91.84 lakh shares worth over Rs 640 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the domestic buyers who also picked up shares of Lenskart.

Foreign buyers included Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, William Blair Investment Management, Public School Teachers' Pension & Retirement Fund of Chicago, Texas Municipal Retirement System and Florida Retirement System, among others.

Lenskart Solutions shares rose 1 per cent to end at Rs 724.70 apiece on the BSE.