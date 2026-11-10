ETV Bharat / business

SoftBank Reports $7.1 Billion Quarterly Loss As AI Investment Concerns Weigh

Softbank logged its first quarterly loss in two years. ( File )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group has reported its first quarterly net loss in nearly two years as falling valuations of key technology holdings and growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) investments weighed on its financial performance.

The company posted a net loss of 1.12 trillion yen ($7.1 billion) in the second quarter of its financial year, reversing a profit recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.The performance was significantly below market expectations with analysts polled by the company estimating an average profit of 129 billion yen.