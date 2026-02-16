ETV Bharat / business

Snapdeal Fined Rs 5 Lakh For Selling Toys Violating BIS Standards: CCPA

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on e-commerce platform Snapdeal for selling toys that do not comply with mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification, violating the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020. A final order against Snapdeal (Ace Vector Limited) has been issued after taking suo-motu cognisance of the matter, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare told PTI.

The CCPA has also issued notices to other e-commerce entities, including Amazon and Flipkart, along with sellers such as Stallion Trading Company and Electronics Bazar Store, she said. Besides the penalty, the CCPA has directed Snapdeal to ensure future compliance by guaranteeing that no non-compliant BIS standard toy is listed, hosted, or advertised on its platform.

The platform has also been asked to prominently display contact numbers, e-mail addresses, and Grievance Officer details to facilitate prompt consumer redressal. The Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, became mandatory with effect from January 1, 2021, making BIS certification compulsory for all toys sold in India.

The investigation revealed that non-compliant toys continued to be sold on Snapdeal despite claims of delisting, with listings available as recently as December 2025. The platform earned fees of Rs 41,032 from sales of these toys through just two identified sellers — Stallion Trading Company and Thriftkart.

The CCPA found several critical lapses: many product listings lacked essential information such as the manufacturer's name, address, and mandatory BIS certification numbers. The platform's due diligence was deemed "inadequate" as it relied solely on seller self-declarations without independent verification. Khare said Snapdeal defended itself by claiming it acts as a "marketplace e-commerce entity" similar to a physical shopping mall.

However, the CCPA categorically rejected this analogy, noting that the platform exerts "substantial control" over transactions by managing promotional sales like "Toofan Sale" and "Deal of the Day", tagging products with quality assurances such as "great quality at best price", and controlling logistics, refunds, and replacement schemes.