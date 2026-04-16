ETV Bharat / business

Snapchat Owner Cuts 16% Of Global Staff In Latest Round Of Job Cuts

New York: The owner of social media platform Snapchat said Wednesday it's eliminating about 16% of its global workforce, or about 1,000 jobs that will be culled in its latest round of layoffs.

Snap Inc. said in a regulatory filing that the job cuts will cost about $95 million to $130 million in severance payments and related costs.

"The headcount reduction is designed to further streamline our operations and reallocate resources toward our highest-priority initiatives, leveraging increased operational efficiencies to accelerate our path toward net-income profitability," the company said in its filing.

Snap had 5,261 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2025, the company said in its latest annual report.

CEO Evan Spiegel said in a letter to staff that another 300 open roles would not be filled.