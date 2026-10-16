ETV Bharat / business

Snabbit's 30X Jump In Losses Is a Pointer To The Cut-throat Battle For India's On-demand House Help Market

A protesting gig worker at a demonstration in Bengaluru's freedom Park in February, 2026. While platform providers say gig worker costs are pushing losses, workers say they don't get enough of a share of the earnings. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The cash burn is intensifying in the instant home help market, the newest battlefield for technology-led platform service providers.

Maestroedge Solutions, which runs home services platform Snabbit, has posted a net loss of Rs 167.75 crore for 2025-26, more than 29 times lthe Rs 5.7 crore loss it logged last year, its first year of operations.

Its revenue from platform services -- the core business -- clocked in at Rs 10.82 crore, while the sale of uniforms to its service providers, called "experts" in companyspeak, added another Rs 1.42 crore. Other income was Rs 14.77 crore, mainly by way of interest earned on bank deposits which represent its war chest. Total expenses were also up nearly 29 times the 2024-25 figure of Rs 6.81 crore, at Rs 194.76 crore. Snabbit, founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, offers on demand home services like cleaning, dish washing and laundry, with a platform promise of service within 10 minutes, like quick commerce firms. "We made a deliberate choice to invest ahead of scale to build a category, not just a company," Agarwal said on the results. But how much ofscaling happens will depend on how deep the Snabbit war chest is, and how much money the competition is able to throw into the market.