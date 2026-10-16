Snabbit's 30X Jump In Losses Is a Pointer To The Cut-throat Battle For India's On-demand House Help Market
Funding turns key to long term survival as rising cash burn on marketing and service provider costs send losses soaring in this sector
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The cash burn is intensifying in the instant home help market, the newest battlefield for technology-led platform service providers.
Maestroedge Solutions, which runs home services platform Snabbit, has posted a net loss of Rs 167.75 crore for 2025-26, more than 29 times lthe Rs 5.7 crore loss it logged last year, its first year of operations.
Its revenue from platform services -- the core business -- clocked in at Rs 10.82 crore, while the sale of uniforms to its service providers, called "experts" in companyspeak, added another Rs 1.42 crore.
Other income was Rs 14.77 crore, mainly by way of interest earned on bank deposits which represent its war chest. Total expenses were also up nearly 29 times the 2024-25 figure of Rs 6.81 crore, at Rs 194.76 crore.
Snabbit, founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, offers on demand home services like cleaning, dish washing and laundry, with a platform promise of service within 10 minutes, like quick commerce firms.
"We made a deliberate choice to invest ahead of scale to build a category, not just a company," Agarwal said on the results. But how much ofscaling happens will depend on how deep the Snabbit war chest is, and how much money the competition is able to throw into the market.
Competition is brutal in this segment, with rivals Urban Company and Pronto also throwing money into the market ina bid to be the last man standing. In a post-earnings call after its Q4 results were announced in May this year, it emerged that Urban Company, which entered the on-demand home help market under the brand InstaHelp, was losing Rs 447 on every order it serviced.
That loss moderated somewhat to a loss of Rs 346 per order in the first quarter of the current financial year, but the staggering losses in the InstaHelp line is eating its way through the Rs 1,900 crore it raised by way of an IPO in September last year, at Rs 103 per share. So much so that Urban Company disclosed in an exchange filing on October 13 that its board is scheduled to meet on October 16 to consider a second round of share issue to raise funds.
While the size of the issue has not been disclosed, market reports suggest the on demand services provider might look to raise another Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 crore to shore up the InstaHelp business line, as well as to expand its core business offering.
Venture-fund backed Pronto, which officially launched last year, has already raised some Rs 540 crore, and is currently valued at a shade under Rs 2,000 crore within a year of its starting, based on its last fund raise round of $20 million. That investors are willing to pour money into a fiercely competitive and massively fragmented market, where rivals are already racking up huge losses, is a ponter to the kind of opportunity that these companies are hoping to tap into.
That is the line Agarwal is pitching to investors. He argued that the financials do not reflect the true value of the underlying business and that as the business scaled, the economics will chang e in its favour thanks to rising penetration and networks.
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