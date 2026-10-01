3 SME IPOs To Close Today: Know GMP, Price Band, Allotment & Listing Dates
Vans Electroengineerings IPO, Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO and Black Opal Consultants IPO will close for subscription on October 1, 2026.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Three SME IPOs, Vans Electroengineerings IPO, Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO and Black Opal Consultants IPO, are closing for subscription on October 1, 2026 (Thursday). All three public offers opened for public subscription on September 29, 2026.
Vans Electroengineerings IPO Details
Vans Electroengineerings IPO allotment expected on October 5, 2026.
The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE SME with a tentative date fixed as October 7, 2026.
The final issue price is set in the range of Rs 118 per share. Retail investors are required to invest Rs 2,83,200 to apply for a minimum lot of 2,400 shares.
Vans Electroengineerings IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 85 at around 9 am on October 1, investorgain reported. The latest GMP figures indicate that shares are estimated to be listed with a premium of around 72 per cent at Rs 203 a piece. (GMP figures are not official).
Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO
Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO, a book build issue of Rs 20.18 crores, is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale.
The Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO allotment is expected on October 5, 2026.
The shares will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as 7 October..
Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO price band set in the range of Rs 69 to Rs 72 per share. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 2,30,400, while investors applying in the HNI category are required to bid for 3 lots, for which Rs 3,45,600 is required.
Investorgain reported that GMP for Papadmalji Agro Foods SME IPO is yet to start.
Black Opal Consultants IPO
Black Opal Consultants IPO opened for subscription on September 29, 2026 and end on 1 October.
The allotment of shares is expected on October 5, 2026.
The stock will list on the BSE SME platform with a tentative date fixed as 7 October.
Black Opal Consultants IPO issue price band fixed in the range of Rs 185 to Rs 197 per share.
The retail investors are required to bid for a minimum lot of 1200 shares, amounting to Rs 2,36,400 (1,200 shares).
Black Opal Consultants IPO GMP stood at Rs 48 as of 9.30 am on October 1, 2026, investorgain reported. As per the latest GMP, the stock is projected to debut at Rs 245, indicating a listing gain of around 24 percent.
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