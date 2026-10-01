ETV Bharat / business

3 SME IPOs To Close Today: Know GMP, Price Band, Allotment & Listing Dates

New Delhi: Three SME IPOs, Vans Electroengineerings IPO, Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO and Black Opal Consultants IPO, are closing for subscription on October 1, 2026 (Thursday). All three public offers opened for public subscription on September 29, 2026.

Vans Electroengineerings IPO Details

Vans Electroengineerings IPO allotment expected on October 5, 2026.

The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE SME with a tentative date fixed as October 7, 2026.

The final issue price is set in the range of Rs 118 per share. Retail investors are required to invest Rs 2,83,200 to apply for a minimum lot of 2,400 shares.

Vans Electroengineerings IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 85 at around 9 am on October 1, investorgain reported. The latest GMP figures indicate that shares are estimated to be listed with a premium of around 72 per cent at Rs 203 a piece. (GMP figures are not official).

Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO

Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO, a book build issue of Rs 20.18 crores, is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale.

The Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO allotment is expected on October 5, 2026.

The shares will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as 7 October..

Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO price band set in the range of Rs 69 to Rs 72 per share. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 2,30,400, while investors applying in the HNI category are required to bid for 3 lots, for which Rs 3,45,600 is required.