ETV Bharat / business

Bumper Debut! Adroit Industries Shares List At 86.5 Percent Premium

Adroit Industries (India) shares listed with a 86.5% premium on Sept 30, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Shares of Adroit Industries (India) Ltd on Wednesday jumped 86.5 per cent in their trading debut against the issue price of Rs 134. At the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 250, a premium of 86.56 per cent from the issue price. The stock started trading at Rs 235, rising 75.37 per cent on the NSE.

The company's market valuation was Rs 1,112.82 crore.

Adroit Industries' Rs 151 crore IPO was subscribed 176.85 times, as per data available with the NSE on Friday.

The non-institutional category garnered a huge 332.35 times subscription, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) quota was subscribed 195.04 times. Retail investors received 99.81 times subscription.

Adroit Industries (India) Ltd's Rs 151-crore issue had a price band of Rs 126-134 per share.