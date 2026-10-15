ETV Bharat / business

SME IPO Rules Set For A Major Shake-Up As SEBI Proposes Key Changes

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is mulling to introduce significant changes to the regulations governing Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The market regulator plans to implement the changes with an aim to widen investor participation, reduce fundraising costs and strengthen investor safeguards.

SEBI has released a consultation paper which details new proposals in regards to company valuation, profitability, the number of investors, and the minimum application amount for SME IPOs. The market regulator’s proposals are based on the reviews by a working group and an advisory committee.

The Markets regulator proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the IPO framework for SMEs, including shares in an SME IPO must be allotted to at least 500 investors, reducing the minimum application value to Rs 1 lakh, increasing the minimum number of allottees to 500 from the existing 200 and revising the operating profit threshold requirement.

The proposed framework calls for eligibility for SME listings to be determined by post-issue market capitalisation instead of paid-up capital. Companies with a post-issue market capitalisation of up to Rs 1,000 crore will be eligible to launch an IPO on the SME platform. Companies with a valuation between ₹1,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore may be given the option to choose between the SME platform or the main stock exchange platform, while those valued above Rs 1,000 crore and up to Rs 4,000 crore could choose between SME and main-board listings, subject to additional financial reporting requirements.

According to the SEBI proposal, firms launching an SME IPO must have an average annual operating profit of Rs 3 crore. However, a path to listing may remain open for loss-making companies as well; in such cases, 75% of the net proceeds from the IPO would need to be allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

If the prescribed allocation is not achieved, the entire subscription money would have to be refunded.