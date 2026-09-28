SME IPO Alert! Vans Electroengineerings IPO To Open On Sept 9; GMP signals Bumper Listing
Vans Electroengineerings IPO GMP signals strong list on shares. The SME IPO will open on September 29, 2026.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
New Delhi: Vans Electroengineerings IPO is all set to open for public subscription from September 29-October 1, 2026. The SME IPO has already started creating a buzz as the Grey Market Premium (GMP) has soared prior to its opening. Vans Electroengineerings IPO, a book build issue of Rs 33.98 crores, is entirely a fresh issue of 28.80 lakh shares amounting to Rs 33.98 crore.
The price band for Vans Electroengineerings IPO is set in the range of Rs 112 to Rs 118 per share. According to investorgain, Vans Electroengineerings SME IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 45 per share at around 8 am on September 28, 2026, which indicates that the stock may list with a premium of 38.14 per cent at Rs 163 apiece.
Vans Electroengineerings IPO allotment, listing date
A retail investor is required to apply for a minimum 2 lots, i.e., 2400 shares. An applicant has to invest Rs 2,83,200 to bid for the same. For HNI category, the investor is mandated to apply for 3 lots, amounting to Rs 4,24,800.
Vans Electroengineerings IPO allotment expected on October 5, 2026.
The shares will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as 7 October 2026.
|IPO Details
|Information
|IPO date
|September 29 to October 1, 2026
|Listing date
|October 7, 2026
|Face value
|Rs 10 per share
|Price Band
|Rs 112 to 118
|Lot Size
|1,200 shares
|Type of sale
|Fresh Capital Only
|Type of issue
|Book Building IPO
|Listing
|BSE SME
Vans Electroengineerings Business
The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing electrical equipment essential for railway electrification and metro systems. The engineering and technology company manufactures electrical and power solutions for critical infrastructure. The firm’s portfolio includes Double Pole VCBs, Vacuum Interrupters and Loco VCBs, with RMUs and Vacuum Bottles under development, addressing the evolving requirements of Indian Railways, power distribution, industrial and infrastructure customers, it mentioned on its website.
Notably, Vacuum Circuit Breakers (VCB) and Vacuum Interrupters (VI) are used in railway traction substations, feeding posts, sectioning posts, and other electrification systems to control power flow and safely disconnect circuits during fault conditions.
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