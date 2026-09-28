ETV Bharat / business

SME IPO Alert! Vans Electroengineerings IPO To Open On Sept 9; GMP signals Bumper Listing

New Delhi: Vans Electroengineerings IPO is all set to open for public subscription from September 29-October 1, 2026. The SME IPO has already started creating a buzz as the Grey Market Premium (GMP) has soared prior to its opening. Vans Electroengineerings IPO, a book build issue of Rs 33.98 crores, is entirely a fresh issue of 28.80 lakh shares amounting to Rs 33.98 crore.

The price band for Vans Electroengineerings IPO is set in the range of Rs 112 to Rs 118 per share. According to investorgain, Vans Electroengineerings SME IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 45 per share at around 8 am on September 28, 2026, which indicates that the stock may list with a premium of 38.14 per cent at Rs 163 apiece.

Vans Electroengineerings IPO allotment, listing date

A retail investor is required to apply for a minimum 2 lots, i.e., 2400 shares. An applicant has to invest Rs 2,83,200 to bid for the same. For HNI category, the investor is mandated to apply for 3 lots, amounting to Rs 4,24,800.

Vans Electroengineerings IPO allotment expected on October 5, 2026.

The shares will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as 7 October 2026.