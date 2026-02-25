ETV Bharat / business

Smartphone Now India's Top Export Category With Total Overseas Shipment Worth USD 30 Billion: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Smartphones have become India's top export category with overseas shipments worth USD 30 billion in 2025, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The minister shared the development in a social media post.

"Becoming the smartphone manufacturing factory for the world," Vaishnaw said. The photo post titled Smartphones India's No. 1 export category displayed that there were exports worth USD 30 billion in January-December 2025.

Mobile phones worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore (USD 60 billion) were produced in the country, and exports from the segment were worth around Rs 2 lakh crore (about USD 22 billion) in 2024-25. Electronics exports from the country have crossed Rs 4 lakh crore (USD 44 billion) in 2025 and are expected to grow when four semiconductor plants begin production this year.