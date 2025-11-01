ETV Bharat / business

Small, Low-Risk Biz To Get GST Registration Within 3 Days Beginning Nov 1

New Delhi: Small and low-risk businesses will get GST registration within 3 working days as the GST department rolls out a simplified GST registration scheme for small and medium businesses from Saturday.

Small and low-risk businesses applicants whom the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system identifies based on data analysis, or those applicants who self-assess that their output tax liability will not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per month (inclusive of CGST, SGST/UTGST and IGST) will be able to opt for the scheme.

The GST Council, comprising Centre and state finance ministers had in its September 3 meeting approved the simplified registration scheme.

The scheme will provide for voluntary opting into and withdrawal from the scheme.