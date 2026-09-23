ETV Bharat / business

Small-Caps Trading At Twice Nifty 50 Valuations: 'A Huge Dichotomy', says market expert

Trichur: Small-cap stocks are trading at nearly twice the valuation of the Nifty 50, highlighting a sharp gap across market segments, while a sustained return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) could be important for narrowing the valuation difference, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist of Geojit Investments, said in an interview with ANI.

Vijayakumar said the Indian market is currently seeing an unusual difference in valuations between large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

According to him, the Nifty 50 is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 19.7, compared with 29.9 for the Nifty Midcap 100 and around 34.4 for the Nifty 100 Smallcap index.

"This is a very important characteristic of the market in India now. There is a huge dichotomy in valuations," Vijayakumar said.

He added, "These kinds of variations or dichotomy in valuations are very rare. Normally, in a stable normal market, large caps will have a premium over mid-caps and mid-caps will have a premium over small caps. But now it is just the reverse."

Vijayakumar attributed the difference partly to investors' strong focus on growth stocks. He said investors are currently more focused on growth stocks than value stocks, which has helped companies with longer growth prospects command elevated valuations.

He cited digital and new-age platform companies as examples, saying their high valuations are partly supported by expectations of a long growth path over the coming years.