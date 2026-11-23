ETV Bharat / business

Skills, Continuous Learning Outweigh Degrees, Experience In Career Growth: Report

Mumbai: Skills, adaptability and continuous learning are increasingly emerging as key drivers of career growth in India, outpacing educational qualifications and work experience, as employers place greater emphasis on an individual's ability to evolve with changing industry demands, a report said on Monday.

A survey found 70 per cent of respondents consider upskilling very important for staying employable, while another 27 per cent described it as essential, workforce staffing and HR solutions provider Genius HRTech said in a report.

The report titled 'The Experience Trap: Is work experience still the strongest currency in the Indian job market ' said that continuous learning emerged as a significant priority.

A majority of respondents (64 per cent) favoured candidates with three years of experience and high adaptability, while only 1 per cent believed extensive experience with outdated skills offers an advantage, highlighting the growing importance of relevant skills and adaptability in hiring.

"The value of a professional today is increasingly determined by their ability to stay relevant, learn continuously and apply their skills to changing business requirements. Experience remains important, but it must evolve with the times," Genius HRTech chairman R P Yadav said.

He said, organisations need people who can adapt to new technologies, take on different responsibilities and continue delivering value.