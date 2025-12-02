ETV Bharat / business

SIM-Binding For Messaging Apps Landmark Step In Bolstering National Security: COAI

New Delhi: Industry body COAI on Monday said Telecom Department's move mandating that messaging apps like WhatsApp will work only with an active SIM would bolster national security and safeguard citizens, as it pledged telecom operators' commitment to supporting seamless implementation of the latest directive.

COAI said that as global agencies warn of sophisticated spyware and rampant platform frauds, India has implemented a "pioneering security mandate" - persistent SIM binding - to establish a verified identity layer and lead the way in securing digital communications in the country.

Such continuous linkage ensures complete accountability and traceability for any activity undertaken by the SIM card and its associated communication app, "closing long-persistent gaps that have enabled anonymity and misuse", COAI said.

"COAI welcomes and commends the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for taking a landmark step towards bolstering national security and safeguarding our citizens, by mandating SIM-binding for devices for app-based communication services," S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI, said in a statement.

The comment from the apex body, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, comes in the backdrop of government directions that would ensure app-based communication services, the likes of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others, are continuously linked to a user's active SIM card.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday said the latest directions on mandatory, continuous SIM-device binding for messaging apps are "essential to plug a concrete security gap" that cybercriminals are exploiting to run large-scale, often cross-border, digital frauds. In a release, the Communications Ministry said cyber fraud losses had topped Rs 22,800 crore in 2024 alone.

All players providing app-based communication services in India have been asked to submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days from the issue of the directions (that came on November 28). The department has warned that failure to comply with norms will attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, and other applicable laws.

The directive would impact how users access services of messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, Josh in India, since it means that these messaging services would only work if the SIM is present and active in the user's device.

COAI lauded DoT for introducing this "first in the world regulatory measure" wherein app-based communication services have been directed to be bound with the SIM for safety and consistency measures.

COAI further said it has been strongly advocating for binding communication apps with mobile SIMs for strengthening national security and cyber fraud prevention, and believes that this is a much-needed initiative in ensuring consumer trust, accountability, traceability and further alignment with evolving regulatory frameworks.

"At present, app-based communication services link to a subscriber's mobile SIM card only once during initial installation and verification. Thereafter, these applications continue to function even if the SIM is removed, replaced or deactivated - creating significant scope for fraud," COAI noted.

The new directive mandates that all relevant communication apps ensure continuous linkage between the application and the SIM/phone number used for registration, thereby creating a more accountable digital environment by curbing anonymous misuse and protecting users in the online space, it further said.