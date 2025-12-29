ETV Bharat / business

Silver Surges Rs 3,650 To Hit Record Rs 2.4 Lakh Per Kg In Delhi Markets

New Delhi: Silver prices extended the record-setting rally for the fifth straight day on Monday, jumping Rs 3,650 to Rs 2,40,000 per kg in the national capital due to persistent buying by traders, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The white precious metal had closed at Rs 2,36,350 per kilogram on Friday. So far this year, silver prices have delivered remarkable returns, surging 167.55 per cent, or Rs 1,50,300, from Rs 89,700 per kg recorded on December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, gold of 99.9 per cent purity retreated from its record levels by declining Rs 500 to Rs 1,41,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had climbed Rs 1,500 to hit a fresh record of Rs 1,42,300 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Gold traded weak on Monday as traders booked profit after the yellow metal in the international markets slipped nearly USD 70 to USD 4,463 per ounce amid high volatility, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, spot gold was trading lower by USD 69.67, or 1.54 per cent, at USD 4,462.96 per ounce. Spot silver retreated from lifetime highs to trade lower by USD 4.06, or 5.13 per cent, to USD 75.09 per ounce, pressured by profit-taking after an end-of-year rally that notched a fresh record of USD 83.97 per ounce.

"The broader trend remains volatile as markets reassess positions after the recent sharp rally. This week, the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes will be a key trigger, while the US holiday period could keep trading volumes relatively thin," Trivedi said.