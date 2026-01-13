ETV Bharat / business

Silver Scales Fresh Peak Of Rs 2.71 Lakh/Kg; Gold Hits Record Rs 1.45 Lakh/10G In Delhi

New Delhi: Silver prices surged by Rs 6,000 to hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 2,71,000 per kg in the national capital on Tuesday, and gold climbed to yet another record of Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams amid sustained buying by the stockists. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white precious metal extended its gains for the third consecutive day by jumping Rs 6,000, or 2.3 per cent, to Rs 2,71,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

On Monday, the metal had surged by Rs 15,000, or 6 per cent, to touch a lifetime high of Rs 2,65,000 per kg from its close of Rs 2,50,000 per kg on Friday. With the latest rise, the white metal had gained Rs 21,000, or 8.4 per cent, over the last three trading sessions.

So far this year, silver has appreciated by Rs 32,000, or 13.4 per cent, from Rs 2,39,000 per kilogram recorded on December 31, 2025. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also rose by Rs 400 to hit a fresh record of Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. In the previous session, the yellow precious metal had climbed Rs 2,900 to reach Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams. Traders attributed the surge to sustained demand for safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

"The record-breaking rally in precious metals continues, underpinned by persistent safe-haven demand that is sustaining the broader bullish trend in bullion, driven by prolonged geopolitical tensions, most recently centred on Iran," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, spot gold eased by USD 10.93, or 0.24 per cent, to USD 4,586.49 per ounce, after touching a record of USD 4,630.47 per ounce on Monday.