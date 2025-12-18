ETV Bharat / business

Silver Surges Rs 1,800 To Hit Fresh Record Of Rs 2.07 Lakh/Kg In Delhi Markets

New Delhi: Extending the record run for the second straight day, silver surged Rs 1,800 to a fresh lifetime high of Rs 2,07,600 per kilogram in the national capital on Thursday amid sustained buying by traders, according to All India Sarafa Association. The white metal jumped Rs 7,300 on Wednesday to breach the Rs 2 lakh per kilogram mark for the first time, settling at Rs 2,05,800 per kg.

With the latest gain, silver prices have skyrocketed by Rs 1,17,100, or 129.4 per cent, this year, from Rs 90,500 per kilogram, recorded on January 1, 2025. In the local bullion market, gold of 99.9 per cent purity remained flat at Rs 1,36,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), as per the association. In the international markets, spot gold fell USD 13.16, or 0.31 per cent, to USD 4,325.02 per ounce.

"Gold dipped to around USD 4,330 per ounce on Thursday but stayed near the record highs reached in October, as expectations of further US rate cuts and ongoing geopolitical risks supported the metal's appeal," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.