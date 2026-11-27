ETV Bharat / business

Silver Price Outlook: Brokerage Sees Hope Of Recovery; Here's What Technical Indicators Show

New Delhi: Silver price has recorded a drop of around 67 per cent from its record high at the international level. Brokerage firm PL Capital stated in its report that technical indicators suggest the declining trend in Silver may be ending, potentially forming a new base in the market.

The brokerage stated that the $37 to $39.50 per ounce range has emerged as a critical support zone for the precious white metal. From this level, prices could stabilise and begin to recover, it added.

Silver scaled its record high on January 29, 2026, when it reached $121.60 per ounce on the COMEX. Since then, the white metal recorded a huge decline, falling to a low of $39.50 per ounce this week. In just 10 months, silver has dropped nearly two-thirds of its value from its record peak.

This year’s fall in silver prices marks the second-largest decline for silver since the market crash of 1980.

Why Did Silver Prices Fall?

Anticipation of a further interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve has exerted pressure on precious metals. It may be noted that when interest rates are high, investors tend to move away from non-interest-bearing assets like gold and silver.

Turmoil across the global stock markets led to a need for liquidity among investors, resulting in investors offloading their positions in various commodities, including silver.

Persistent capital outflows from silver-based Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have also placed downward pressure on prices.

According to technical analysis by PL Capital, on the daily chart, the decline from the May high of about $89.50 has unfolded as a Harmonic ABCD. The second leg (C to D) now measures 2.01 times the B-to-C recovery, almost exactly the textbook 2.0 completion. Momentum is also showing early signs of tiring: RSI held a higher low while price made a lower low, and readings are close to the July levels that preceded the last base.

This makes $37-39.50 an important support zone, where some consolidation is natural while a base forms. For a more reliable confirmation, it would be important to see two consecutive weeks of positive closes while silver holds this zone; until then, the move is best viewed as early stabilisation rather than a confirmed turn. On the upside, $43 is the first level that would signal recovery, followed by the short-term average near $46-47 and a relief zone around $51-52. With the gold-silver ratio near 85, about double its January level, and the US Fed meeting on 8-9 December ahead, the coming sessions will show whether this initial reversal develops into a steadier recovery.

Silver Key Levels

Currently, silver is trading at the 37–39.50 per ounce range which serves as a critical support zone. Prices are expected to stabilise and undergo a period of consolidation within this range. In the event of a recovery.