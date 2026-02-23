ETV Bharat / business

Silver, Gold Surge 3 Pc On Safe-Haven Demand

New Delhi: Precious metal prices climbed 3 per cent in the national capital on Monday, with silver surging to Rs 2.7 lakh per kilogram and gold advancing to Rs 1.6 lakh per 10 grams, due to strong safe-haven demand amid growing global trade uncertainties after the US Supreme Court ruling against Trump's tariffs.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver jumped Rs 8,000, or 3.03 per cent, to Rs 2,72,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday's closing level of Rs 2,64,000 per kg. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also increased by Rs 3,300, or 2.06 per cent, to Rs 1,62,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 1,59,500 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Silver and gold extended bullish momentum on Monday, with both metals trading at a three-week high, supported by renewed safe-haven demand. The rally came following a landmark US Supreme Court ruling against Trump's tariffs, which triggered sharp cross-asset volatility and prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In response to the ruling, US President Donald Trump swiftly moved to preserve his trade agenda by announcing an increase in the global tariff rate from 10 per cent to 15 per cent on Saturday.

Gandhi added that the sudden policy shift has intensified global uncertainty, with several governments across the globe reacting cautiously -- some reaffirming trade agreements, while others wait for Washington's next steps.