Silver, Gold Futures Surge 4 Pc As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Trigger Safe-Haven Rush

A silver bar is displayed at a bullion shop as silver prices hit a record high, crossing Rs 4.10 lakh per kilogram, in Thane, Maharashtra, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Precious metal prices jumped 4 per cent in futures trade on Monday, with silver surging to Rs 2.93 lakh per kilogram and gold climbing to near Rs 1.68 lakh per 10 grams, tracking strong demand in the international markets.

Analysts said investors rushed to safe-haven assets after the US and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran across the Middle East.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver futures for May delivery soared Rs 10,508, or 3.72 per cent, to Rs 2,93,152 per kg, while gold for the April contract jumped Rs 5,811, or 3.6 per cent, to Rs 1,67,915 per 10 grams.

Rally in bullion futures accelerated in early morning trade, with prices jumping over 3 per cent after the US and Israel launched major strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marking an unprecedented escalation in the region, Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Globally, Comex silver futures for May delivery gained USD 4, or 4.3 per cent, to USD 97.30 per ounce, while gold rose USD 161.8, or 3.08 per cent, to USD 5,409.7 per ounce.