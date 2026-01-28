ETV Bharat / business

Silver Futures Hit Record Rs 3.83 lakh/Kg; Gold At Fresh Peak Of Rs 1.62 Lakh/10G

New Delhi: Silver prices extended their record-breaking run on Wednesday, soaring more than 7 per cent, to hit a lifetime high of Rs 3.83 lakh per kg in the futures trade, while gold jumped to a new peak of Rs 1.62 lakh per 10 grams, buoyed by a sharp fall in the US dollar and strong safe-haven demand.

Rallying for the fourth consecutive day, silver futures for March delivery climbed Rs 26,821, or 7.53 per cent, to hit another record of Rs 3,83,100 per kilogram on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). In the last three sessions, the white metal has surged by Rs 55,811, or 17.05 per cent, from Rs 3,27,289 per kilogram (closing price) recorded on January 22.

Gold futures for the February contract also witnessed robust buying by the investors, rising Rs 4,730, or 3 per cent, to touch a fresh peak of Rs 1,62,429 per 10 grams on the MCX. Analysts said bullion prices extended their upward march amid a weakening US dollar, renewed geopolitical tensions and firm investor appetite for the safe-haven assets.

In the international markets, silver futures for the March contract on the Comex gained USD 9.57, or 9.03 per cent, to USD 115.52 per ounce. On Monday, the metal had touched a record of USD 117.70 per ounce.

"Silver rose to around USD 115 per ounce, marching toward a fresh record high as investors flocked to safe-haven metals following a sharp dollar decline," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said. He noted that the rally in silver was fuelled by developments in China.