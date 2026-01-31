ETV Bharat / business

Silver Collapses 19 Pc To Rs 3.12 Lakh Per Kg As Strong Dollar Triggers Global Selloff

New Delhi: Silver prices collapsed 19 per cent to Rs 3.12 lakh per kg in the national capital on Saturday, while gold plunged 2 per cent to Rs 1.65 lakh per 10 grams, as investors booked profits amid a global selloff triggered by a stronger US dollar. According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver nosedived Rs 72,500, or 18.85 per cent, to Rs 3,12,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), marking a second straight day of heavy losses, wiping out much of this week's record gains.

The white metal had touched a record of Rs 4,04,500 per kg on Thursday before plummeting 5 per cent in the previous session. Silver prices, however, closed January with sharp gains, soaring Rs 73,000, or 30.5 per cent, from Rs 2,39,000 per kilogram recorded on December 31, 2025, despite a steep fall in two consecutive sessions to Saturday.

Gold prices also lost sheen, sliding Rs 3,500, or 2.07 per cent, to Rs 1,65,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The metal of 99.9 per cent purity plunged 7.6 per cent to Rs 1,69,000 per 10 grams in the previous trade after hitting a record of Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams on Thursday.

In January, gold prices rose by Rs 27,800, or 20.2 per cent, from Rs 1,37,700 per 10 grams recorded at the end of last year. Analysts said the sell-off was driven by a rebound in the dollar, which weighed on gold and silver prices.

The dollar index rose 0.9 per cent to close at 97.15 after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor and known proponent of a strong dollar, to head America's central bank, the Federal Reserve, dented the appeal for the safe-haven assets, they added.

The carnage in both silver and gold was even more severe in global markets. On Friday, spot silver slumped USD 31.44, or 27.07 per cent, to close at USD 84.70 per ounce, after plunging as much as 36 per cent intraday to USD 73.30 per ounce, while gold slid by USD 530.53, or 9.83 per cent, to settle at USD 4,865.35 per ounce.

During the session, the yellow metal tanked USD 689.92, or 12.8 per cent, to hit an intraday low of USD 4,683.10 per ounce. Silver and gold had notched all-time highs of USD 121.45 and USD 5,595.02 per ounce on Thursday, driven by safe-haven demand.