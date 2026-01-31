ETV Bharat / business

Silver, Gold Hit Record Highs – Then Crashed; Before Joining Rush, You Need to Know This

Melbourne: The start of 2026 has seen gold and silver surge to record highs – only to crash on Friday. Gold prices peaked above USD 5,500 (AUD 7,900) per ounce for the first time on Thursday, well above previous highs. But by the end of Friday, it had dropped to around USD 5068 (AUD 7,282).

Silver had been making gains even faster than gold. It hit more than USD 120 (AUD 172) per ounce last week, marking one of its strongest runs in decades, before crashing on Friday to USD 98.50 (AUD 141.50).

So what’s behind those surges and falls? And what should everyday investors know about the risks of investing in precious metals right now?

Why gold has been hitting new highs

Gold is the classic safe haven: an asset people buy to protect their savings when worried about financial risks. With international political tensions rising, trade war threats, shifting signals about where interest rates are heading and a potential changing world order, investors are seeking assets that feel stable when everything else looks shaky.

Friday’s crash in gold and silver was sparked by financial markets reacting to early news of Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as chair of the US Federal Reserve. The US central bank plays a key role in global financial stability. Central banks around the world have been buying gold at a rapid pace, reinforcing its reputation as a place to park value during periods of uncertainty.

But it’s not just big institutions moving the market. In Australia and overseas, retail investors – individuals buying and selling smaller amounts for themselves – have played a part too. Those individuals have been increasingly treating gold, silver and other precious metals as a hedge against so much uncertainty, as well as a momentum play – trying to buy in to keep up with others.

As prices have trended upward, more everyday investors have bought in, especially through gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which make it simple to gain exposure without storing physical gold bullion.

What’s been driving silver’s surge

While gold was grabbing headlines for much of 2025, silver has been the real showstopper. Before Friday’s fall, the metal had surged more than 60 per cent in just the past month, far outpacing gold’s still impressive run of around 30 per cent.

Unlike gold, silver has a split personality. Industrial uses are driving up demand for silver. It’s critical for clean energy technologies, including solar panels, electric vehicles (EVs), and semiconductors.

This dual appeal – as a safe haven, but also as an in-demand industrial commodity – is drawing investors who see multiple reasons for prices to keep climbing. Every solar panel contains about 20 grams of silver. The solar industry consumes nearly 30 per cent of total global demand for silver. EVs also use 25–50 grams each, and AI data centres need silver for semiconductors.