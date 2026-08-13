ETV Bharat / business

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Rise 34.3 PC YoY To 4,57,810 Units In July: SIAM

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 4,57,810 units in July as the auto industry recorded its strongest-ever July sales, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 3,40,772 units in July 2025, PTI reported citing a statement from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total two-wheeler sales rose 22.6 per cent to 19,23,483 units last month as against 15,69,120 units in July last year, it added.