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Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Rise 34.3 PC YoY To 4,57,810 Units In July: SIAM

Passenger vehicles dispatched to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 4,57,810 units in July as the industry recorded its strongest-ever July sales.

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By ETV Bharat Business Team

Published : August 13, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST

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New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 4,57,810 units in July as the auto industry recorded its strongest-ever July sales, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 3,40,772 units in July 2025, PTI reported citing a statement from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total two-wheeler sales rose 22.6 per cent to 19,23,483 units last month as against 15,69,120 units in July last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 33.4 per cent last month at 92,560 units, as against 69,403 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, "India's auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers." This positive momentum, sustained over several months, has continued as the industry enters the festive season with expectations of strong consumer sentiment, he noted.

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TAGGED:

PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES
JULY 2026
SALES GROWTH
34 PC RISE
SIAM AUTOSALES

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