Shyam Steel To Set Up Rs 5,000 Crore Greenfield Steel Manufacturing Plant In Bihar's Gaya
The plant, to be set up on 500 acres of land close to Gaya-Dobhi industrial corridor, will provide direct employment to 8,000 people.
By Dev Raj
Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Patna: Bihar will soon get a Rs 5,000 crore greenfield steel manufacturing plant in Gaya district, close to the state's border with Jharkhand. Private manufacturer Shyam Steel will establish the plant in a phased manner, and the project will provide direct employment to around 8,000 people.
Once ready it will be among the biggest industrial units in the state, which has long been trying to attract entrepreneurs and industries. The firm is among the leading makers of TMT-Rebars.
"Shyam Steel Group has agreed to establish a manufacturing plant having a production capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in Bihar. It will bring an investment of Rs 5,000 crore and 8,000 jobs. The government will provide all possible help to it," state industries minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal told ETV Bharat.
Jaiswal added that the steel plant would come up on 500 acres of land close to the Gaya - Dobhi industrial corridor and will require 2 million gallons of water per day and 50 MW of power for its operations. The industries minister pointed out that Bihar will see the establishment of many more industries and industrial units in the coming days as the government has decided to pursue a policy of preferential procuring from those firms who have manufacturing units in the state.
"We have informed the Godrej group also about our decision. We hope that it will also move to set up an industrial unit in Bihar very soon," Jaiswal said. Sources in the state government said Shyam Steel Manufacturing Limited director Lalit Beriwala. in a letter to Jaiswal, has mentioned details about the project, required infrastructural facilities and raw material linkages.
ETV Bharat accessed the letter which states that that the new plant in Bihar requires 2 MTPA iron ore linkage from the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited and 1MTPA coal from Coal India Limited. The manufacturer also wants special subsidy or incentive plan for the greenfield unit. "We will be very grateful if the department of industries, Government of Bihar, could kindly consider taking proactive initiatives towards facilitating the setting up of our greenfield integrated steel plant by way of due consideration of our specific requirements," Beriwala wrote in the letter to Jaiswal.
Beriwala also pointed out that though the company's in-house and field teams were working to find a specific site for the steel plant, "it will certainly be of great help to us if the Government of Bihar could kindly identify the land from its own land bank in addition to nominating a nodal officer for our proposed project to provide us with all necessary guidance and co-operation for the purpose."
Shyam Steel has three operational steel plants in Bengal with a capacity of 1.36 MTPA, while another one is coming up at Keonjhar in Odisha.
Also Read
Jindal Group Lines Up Rs 70,000-Crore Investment For Jharkhand, To Create Over 60K Jobs