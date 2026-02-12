ETV Bharat / business

Shyam Steel To Set Up Rs 5,000 Crore Greenfield Steel Manufacturing Plant In Bihar's Gaya

Patna: Bihar will soon get a Rs 5,000 crore greenfield steel manufacturing plant in Gaya district, close to the state's border with Jharkhand. Private manufacturer Shyam Steel will establish the plant in a phased manner, and the project will provide direct employment to around 8,000 people.

Once ready it will be among the biggest industrial units in the state, which has long been trying to attract entrepreneurs and industries. The firm is among the leading makers of TMT-Rebars.

"Shyam Steel Group has agreed to establish a manufacturing plant having a production capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in Bihar. It will bring an investment of Rs 5,000 crore and 8,000 jobs. The government will provide all possible help to it," state industries minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal told ETV Bharat.

Jaiswal added that the steel plant would come up on 500 acres of land close to the Gaya - Dobhi industrial corridor and will require 2 million gallons of water per day and 50 MW of power for its operations. The industries minister pointed out that Bihar will see the establishment of many more industries and industrial units in the coming days as the government has decided to pursue a policy of preferential procuring from those firms who have manufacturing units in the state.