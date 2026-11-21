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Shiv Nadar, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani: Who Donated The Most To Charity In FY26?

Shiv Nadar Tops India’s Philanthropy List For 5th Year ( IANS )

New Delhi: HCL Group founder Shiv Nadar and his family continue to remain India's most generous philanthropists for the fifth consecutive year. According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026, the Nadar family donated Rs 2,593 crore in FY26. Nadar donated towards arts, culture and heritage, spending an average of Rs 7.1 crore per day during the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The HCL founder contributed Rs 2,708 crore in FY25. Importantly, around 93% of his donations came from his personal wealth.

The list showed India’s largest philanthropists donated Rs 11,554 crore in FY26, up 11 per cent from Rs 10,380 crore a year earlier.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and family donated Rs 877 crore for philanthropy work. The Adani family’s donations saw a 127 per cent jump. The Bajaj family continued to secure the third spot with a 42 per cent jump in donations to Rs 632 crore, the report mentioned. How Much Ambani & Infosys Family Donated Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's philanthropy work amounted to Rs 620, a 1 per cent decrease compared to the previous year, the report by Hurun India and EdelGive stated.