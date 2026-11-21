Shiv Nadar, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani: Who Donated The Most To Charity In FY26?
Shiv Nadar tops EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026. He donated Rs 2,593 crore in FY26.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
New Delhi: HCL Group founder Shiv Nadar and his family continue to remain India's most generous philanthropists for the fifth consecutive year. According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026, the Nadar family donated Rs 2,593 crore in FY26. Nadar donated towards arts, culture and heritage, spending an average of Rs 7.1 crore per day during the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The HCL founder contributed Rs 2,708 crore in FY25. Importantly, around 93% of his donations came from his personal wealth.
The list showed India’s largest philanthropists donated Rs 11,554 crore in FY26, up 11 per cent from Rs 10,380 crore a year earlier.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and family donated Rs 877 crore for philanthropy work. The Adani family’s donations saw a 127 per cent jump.
The Bajaj family continued to secure the third spot with a 42 per cent jump in donations to Rs 632 crore, the report mentioned.
How Much Ambani & Infosys Family Donated
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's philanthropy work amounted to Rs 620, a 1 per cent decrease compared to the previous year, the report by Hurun India and EdelGive stated.
The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy named 219 individuals who contributed to the philanthropy work in India. The top 10 people accounted for 57 per cent of total donations.
According to the research, 19 individuals donated Rs 100 crore or more, 32 donated Rs 50 crore or more and 80 donated Rs 20 crore or more.
Cyrus S Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla almost doubled their contributions towards philanthropy to Rs 336 crore (up by 94 per cent). Sudhir Mehta and Samir Mehta also increased their donations by 77 per cent to Rs 334 crore.
The ‘Infosys Family’, comprising Nandan Nilekani, Rohini Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, K Dinesh, Kumari Shibulal and N R Narayana Murthy, contributed Rs 920 crore.
Donations to Education remain at the top, receiving Rs 4,188 crore or 36 per cent of all donations. Donations to healthcare increased 82 per cent to Rs 1,768 crore, while arts, culture & heritage ranked third with Rs 1,377 crore of grants, of which Rs 1,220 crore came from Shiv Nadar & family.
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