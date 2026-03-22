Ships Carrying Crude Oil From Russia And LPG From US Arrive At Mangaluru Port
A total of about 16,000 metric tons of LPG is being supplied to the Aegis gas storage unit in Mangaluru.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Mangaluru: Amid the US-Israel-Iran war, a ship carrying 96,000 metric tons of crude oil from Russia and another carrying 16,000 metric tons of LPG from the US have arrived at the New Mangaluru port in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.
The ship 'Aqua Titan', which had arrived from Primorsk, Russia, with Ural crude oil, arrived in Mangaluru late on Saturday night. This crude oil is being supplied to the MRPL refinery, and the process of unloading the oil from the ship is underway.
Officials of the New Mangaluru Port Authority have informed that the ship carrying 96,000 metric tons of crude oil from Russia has safely reached the port late on Saturday night.
Another ship carrying 16,000 metric tons of LPG from America arrived at the New Mangaluru port on Sunday morning. The cargo ship 'Pyxis Pioneer', which left from Nederland, Texas, USA, will be a significant help in gas supply.
A total of about 16,000 metric tons of LPG is being supplied to the Aegis gas storage unit in Mangaluru. The process of unloading the gas has begun and necessary security measures have been taken, officials of the New Mangaluru Port Authority have informed.
The vessels have reached India amid a global energy supply disruption, affecting crude oil and gas flows through key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
Experts say that while India has been able to manage the situation through strategic energy diplomacy, continued hostilities can lead to more supply pressure.
Anindya Banerjee, vice president at Kotak Mahindra Securities, said that India is sourcing its energy requirements from diverse countries in the wake of disruptions.
"The issue is a global kind of disruption which has happened, and this is not our war. It's a war between Israel and America with Iran. They have to settle this course, but the impact will be felt by everybody. Because of our energy diplomacy, we are able to engage with parties who are adversaries among themselves....We are able to get passage for our ships through Hormuz... the only country which can do it with ease on a global scale is India," he told ANI.
Banerjee said India is also procuring oil from Russia. "Russia has a very large amount of oil at sea, which means floating storage... what we are seeing is that floating storage is now getting directed towards the Asian partners - China as well as India," he noted.
"Right now, we are not facing an energy price shock. What we are seeing is an energy shortage... 10 to 12 per cent of your oil flow is disrupted and around 20 per cent of gas flows are disrupted," Banerjee said.
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