ETV Bharat / business

Ships Carrying Crude Oil From Russia And LPG From US Arrive At Mangaluru Port

Cargo ship 'Pyxis Pioneer', which left from Nederland, Texas, USA, arrived at the Mangaluru port on Sunday morning. ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: Amid the US-Israel-Iran war, a ship carrying 96,000 metric tons of crude oil from Russia and another carrying 16,000 metric tons of LPG from the US have arrived at the New Mangaluru port in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

The ship 'Aqua Titan', which had arrived from Primorsk, Russia, with Ural crude oil, arrived in Mangaluru late on Saturday night. This crude oil is being supplied to the MRPL refinery, and the process of unloading the oil from the ship is underway.

Officials of the New Mangaluru Port Authority have informed that the ship carrying 96,000 metric tons of crude oil from Russia has safely reached the port late on Saturday night.

Another ship carrying 16,000 metric tons of LPG from America arrived at the New Mangaluru port on Sunday morning. The cargo ship 'Pyxis Pioneer', which left from Nederland, Texas, USA, will be a significant help in gas supply.

A total of about 16,000 metric tons of LPG is being supplied to the Aegis gas storage unit in Mangaluru. The process of unloading the gas has begun and necessary security measures have been taken, officials of the New Mangaluru Port Authority have informed.

The vessels have reached India amid a global energy supply disruption, affecting crude oil and gas flows through key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.