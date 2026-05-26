ETV Bharat / business

Electronics Market Feels Inflation Heat As Prices Up By 10% to 30%

Televisions, laptops and refrigerators have also seen price hikes of nearly 10–15%. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The sharp rise in prices of electronics and electrical goods in India is beginning to directly affect household budgets, with products ranging from air conditioners and refrigerators to smartphones and electrical equipment becoming significantly expensive over the past few months. Industry players say increasing production costs and global disruptions are now affecting both businesses and consumers.

Several companies introduced revised prices from April 1, 2026, leading to a 10–30% increase across categories. A 1.5-tonne 3-star AC that earlier sold for Rs 32,000–Rs 34,000 is now priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000, while smartphone prices have increased by Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000.

Televisions, laptops and refrigerators have also seen price hikes of nearly 10–15%. (ETV Bharat)

Televisions, laptops and refrigerators have also seen price hikes of nearly 10–15%. The rise is being linked to increasing prices of raw materials like copper, aluminium and PVC, along with expensive logistics, a weakening rupee and global supply disruptions.

Industry sources say higher freight costs and increased demand for semiconductor components have further added pressure on manufacturers. The impact is visible at Delhi's Lajpat Rai Market, one of the country's largest electronics hubs.

Tarun Bhatia, president of Old Lajpat Rai Market Association, told ETV Bharat, "Prices have risen sharply in the past three months. Customers often feel that shopkeepers are charging arbitrary rates, but the reality is that products are already reaching us at higher prices from companies and suppliers."

“The goods being imported, especially raw materials, have become costlier by at least 15%. After that, manufacturing costs have also increased because the labour has become more expensive," he said.

"Naturally, when products become costly, labour charges also go up. Transportation costs have risen as well, so by the time the products reach our shop, prices increase by nearly 20% to 30%," he said.