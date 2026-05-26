Electronics Market Feels Inflation Heat As Prices Up By 10% to 30%
Traders said the sharp rise in prices over the last three months has impacted business, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The sharp rise in prices of electronics and electrical goods in India is beginning to directly affect household budgets, with products ranging from air conditioners and refrigerators to smartphones and electrical equipment becoming significantly expensive over the past few months. Industry players say increasing production costs and global disruptions are now affecting both businesses and consumers.
Several companies introduced revised prices from April 1, 2026, leading to a 10–30% increase across categories. A 1.5-tonne 3-star AC that earlier sold for Rs 32,000–Rs 34,000 is now priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000, while smartphone prices have increased by Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000.
Televisions, laptops and refrigerators have also seen price hikes of nearly 10–15%. The rise is being linked to increasing prices of raw materials like copper, aluminium and PVC, along with expensive logistics, a weakening rupee and global supply disruptions.
Industry sources say higher freight costs and increased demand for semiconductor components have further added pressure on manufacturers. The impact is visible at Delhi's Lajpat Rai Market, one of the country's largest electronics hubs.
Tarun Bhatia, president of Old Lajpat Rai Market Association, told ETV Bharat, "Prices have risen sharply in the past three months. Customers often feel that shopkeepers are charging arbitrary rates, but the reality is that products are already reaching us at higher prices from companies and suppliers."
“The goods being imported, especially raw materials, have become costlier by at least 15%. After that, manufacturing costs have also increased because the labour has become more expensive," he said.
"Naturally, when products become costly, labour charges also go up. Transportation costs have risen as well, so by the time the products reach our shop, prices increase by nearly 20% to 30%," he said.
"All electronic items have become expensive, including Bluetooth speakers, air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, smartphones and RO systems. The rise in fuel prices due to the Iran-Israel conflict has also affected costs," he said.
"Right now, demand is high, while supply is low. Once supply and demand become balanced, prices may automatically come down," he said.
"Customer footfall has dropped sharply. Compared to earlier, only around 20% of customers are visiting now. Part of the reason is the ongoing conflict situation, and part is the extreme heat, because people do not want to step outside their homes. Customers who do come often complain that prices have gone up by Rs 10-15 on every item. They compare prices elsewhere, and many do not return," he said.
"For example, an item that earlier cost Rs 350 is now selling for nearly Rs 380-390. It becomes very difficult to explain this to customers," he said.
"We have to show them the bill and explain that our own margin has not increased. Earlier, we earned only Rs 5 on the item, and even today our margin remains the same. The increase has come from the company side because import, export and repair-related costs have gone up. All of this is largely because of the ongoing war situation," he said.
Bhatia added that traders from different states regularly visit the market for wholesale purchases, but the sudden rise in prices has started affecting business volumes.
Customers visiting the market also expressed concern over the increasing prices. One buyer, Daya Nand Mishra, who was looking to purchase a television, said the model he had budgeted for was now Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 costlier than expected, disrupting his family's spending plans.
An RO seller, Shyam Garg, said products that earlier sold in the Rs 2,000–Rs 2,500 range have become Rs 3,000–Rs 3,500 more expensive due to the increased cost of copper used in manufacturing.
"Customers argue over prices and many leave without making a purchase," the shopkeeper said. Traders estimate that customer footfall has dropped by nearly 30-50%, with fears that prices may rise further if global conditions remain unstable and input costs continue to increase.
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