ETV Bharat / business

$35 Billion Worth Of Shares Set To Unlock: NSE, Jio Platforms, Shiprocket Among 116 Companies

New Delhi: Shares of a large number of companies will be available for trading as pre-listing shareholder lock-in periods across 116 companies are set to end between 9 November 2026 and 26 February 2027. The $35 billion worth of shares are set to complete their pre-listing lock-in periods in the coming months.

The information was made available in a report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. It covers both promoter and non-promoter shareholders of companies listed on the stock exchanges as of November 5, 2026.

NSE, SBI Funds Management, Jio Platforms: Major Share Unlocks Lined Up

Several prominent stocks will be available for trading such as National Stock Exchange (NSE), Zetwerk Manufacturing Business, Shiprocket, Milky Mist Dairy Food, SBI Funds Management and Jio Platforms.

It may be noted that unlocking shares does not necessarily mean they will be sold in the market.

Nuvama released the report after analysing promoter and non-promoter shareholdings across companies listed up to November 5, 2026.

Lock-in period for 12 million shares of Ardi Industries will end on November 9.

Lock-in period for 66 million shares of OnEMI Technology Solutions ends on November 9.

Leap India’s 23 million shares will become eligible for trading on November 11.

The 37 million shares of Ship Rocket will be eligible for trading on November 16.

Horizon Industrial Parks’ 97 million shares will be available fo trading from November 18.

75 million shares of the Zetwerk manufacturing business will expire on November 20.

Jio Platforms’ 36 million shares will be available for trading from November 25.