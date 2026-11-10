$35 Billion Worth Of Shares Set To Unlock: NSE, Jio Platforms, Shiprocket Among 116 Companies
Lock-in on 116 companies to be removed: $35 billion in shares set to unlock. Jio, NSE, Zetwerk in focus.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Shares of a large number of companies will be available for trading as pre-listing shareholder lock-in periods across 116 companies are set to end between 9 November 2026 and 26 February 2027. The $35 billion worth of shares are set to complete their pre-listing lock-in periods in the coming months.
The information was made available in a report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. It covers both promoter and non-promoter shareholders of companies listed on the stock exchanges as of November 5, 2026.
NSE, SBI Funds Management, Jio Platforms: Major Share Unlocks Lined Up
Several prominent stocks will be available for trading such as National Stock Exchange (NSE), Zetwerk Manufacturing Business, Shiprocket, Milky Mist Dairy Food, SBI Funds Management and Jio Platforms.
It may be noted that unlocking shares does not necessarily mean they will be sold in the market.
Nuvama released the report after analysing promoter and non-promoter shareholdings across companies listed up to November 5, 2026.
Lock-in period for 12 million shares of Ardi Industries will end on November 9.
Lock-in period for 66 million shares of OnEMI Technology Solutions ends on November 9.
Leap India’s 23 million shares will become eligible for trading on November 11.
The 37 million shares of Ship Rocket will be eligible for trading on November 16.
Horizon Industrial Parks’ 97 million shares will be available fo trading from November 18.
75 million shares of the Zetwerk manufacturing business will expire on November 20.
Jio Platforms’ 36 million shares will be available for trading from November 25.
The shares of SFC Environmental Technologies, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Tonbo Imaging India, Paras Healthcare, BLS Polymers, HD Fire Protect, and Fusion CX will also become eligible for trading.
Shares eligible for trading from December
CMR Green Technologies’ 142 million shares will become eligible for trading on December 9.
The lock-in for 67 million shares of Hexagon Nutrition will end on December 15.
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions’ 160 million shares will be unlocked on December 28.
Shares eligible for trading from January
The lock-in period of 28 million shares of CSM Technologies will be unlocked on January 4, 2027.
NAC Packaging’s 43 million shares will become available for trading on January 11.
From January 14, 2027, the lock-in period for 63 million shares of Kusumgar will expire.
Laser Power & Infra’ 78 million shares will be unlocked on January 18.
From January 18, SBI Funds Management’s 1.428 billion shares will also become available for trading.
The upcoming lock-in expiries means that shareholders can now sell those shares in the market. However, lock-in period does not mean that all shares will be sold immediately as shareholders are free to hold or sell their shares based on their investment strategy.
Also Read