ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Dive In Early Trade On Surging Oil Prices, Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday as surging oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows unnerved investors.

Weakness in IT stocks and a negative trend in global markets also weighed on investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 330 points to 77,334 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 93.3 points to 24,079.75.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 772.35 points lower at 76,876.79, and the Nifty tanked 205.45 points to 23,967.60. From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards.

UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.89 per cent higher at USD 106 per barrel.