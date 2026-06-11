ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Drop in Early Trade on Escalating Us-Iran Tensions, Rising Oil Prices

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early deals on Thursday, tracking weak trends in global equities and rising crude oil prices amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Unabated foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation also dented market sentiment, according to market analysts. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 358.54 points to 73,624.64 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 117 points to 23,098.30.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal and Trent were among the laggards. Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and InterGlobe Aviation were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.70 per cent higher at USD 94.68 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,124.98 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"Fresh military action by the United States against Iranian targets has reignited concerns over the stability of the Middle East, raising fears that recent diplomatic efforts may be losing momentum and increasing the risk of a broader regional conflict," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.