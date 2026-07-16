ETV Bharat / business

Markets Climb In Early Trade Led By IT Stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed during initial deals on Thursday, led by IT stocks and hopes that the US Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive monetary policy stance in the coming months following softer-than-expected inflation data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 185.77 points to 77,400.40 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 42.15 points to 24,132.60. From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners.

Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 0.31 per cent lower at USD 84.69 per barrel.

"With no major changes in crude prices and global markets holding steady, our market is likely to trade in a narrow band with a positive bias. With many companies reporting their Q1 results in the coming days, the market is likely to respond to the results," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.