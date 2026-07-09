ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade After Sharp Fall In Previous Session

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday after a sharp fall in the previous session amid foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 495.86 points to 76,998.54 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 148.70 points to 24,025.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Titan, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were among the major winners. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,962.80 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 1.04 per cent higher at USD 78.83 per barrel.