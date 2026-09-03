ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Rebound In Early Trade After 3-Day Slide; Bank Stocks Lead Recovery

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday after three sessions of losses, helped by buying in blue-chip bank stocks and a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 334.16 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 76,904.51 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 95.45 points to 24,009.90.

Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers from the Sensex pack.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Titan, IndiGo, Sun Pharmaceuticals and ITC were among the laggards.

Analysts said market sentiment was also supported by easing US bond yields and record foreign-currency deposit inflows under a special RBI programme aimed at strengthening foreign-exchange liquidity.

"The market sentiment is likely to look up on Thursday following the slight easing of the US bond yields. A big positive from the rupee perspective is the huge mobilisation of USD 136 billion under concessional swap facility.

"The USD 127 billion mobilised under the FCNR(B) scheme has come way above the consensus estimates. The implication of this from the market perspective is that the rupee will stabilise, imparting confidence to FIIs," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd.

India mobilised a record USD 127.23 billion through foreign-currency deposits under a special central-bank programme aimed at bolstering the country's foreign-exchange liquidity, underscoring the growing role of its overseas diaspora as a buffer during periods of market stress.