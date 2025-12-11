ETV Bharat / business

Stocks Markets Open Firm But Later Turned Choppy Amid Mixed Global Cues

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began trading on a positive note on Thursday but soon pared all early gains to trade in the negative territory amid weak trends in Asian markets and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened higher and climbed 149.3 points, or 0.17 per cent to 84,540.57. The 50-share NSE Nifty also advanced 45.05 points to 25,803.05.

However, both key indices reversed their gains as selling pressure intensified, with the Sensex declining 222.39 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 84,168.88 and the Nifty slipping 50.90 points to 25,707.10.

Among the Sensex constituents, Titan, PowerGrid, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and ITC were the laggards.

On the other hand, Eternal, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark, Shanghai's SSE Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI were trading lower.