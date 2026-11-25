ETV Bharat / business

Shapoor Mistry Lobbied Modi Twice For Tata Sons IPO As Battle Over Listing Intensifies

Mumbai: Shapoor Mistry, chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, twice approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention to push for a stock market listing of Tata Sons, exposing the deepening fault lines within India's most prominent business conglomerate over ownership, control and the future of its holding company.

The appeals, made in October 2025 and June 2026, came as the debt-laden Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group sought to unlock value from its 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, while the holding company's controlling shareholder, Tata Trusts, resisted a public offering.

The correspondence, disclosed in an investigation by Mint based on Right to Information (RTI) responses from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), also reveals extensive engagement between senior Tata executives and the central bank over the regulatory status and listing obligations of Tata Sons.

The disclosure adds another dimension to the ongoing feud at the conglomerate, where Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has openly challenged the Tata Sons board's decision to pursue a listing as well as the reappointment of chairman N. Chandrasekaran for another five-year term. The developments have exposed an unusual divide between the chairman of the holding company's controlling shareholder and the majority of its own board, bringing questions of ownership, governance, leadership and regulatory compliance into direct conflict.

According to Mint's RTI investigation, Shapoor Mistry wrote to Modi on October 24, 2025, seeking his intervention in the prolonged impasse over Tata Sons' listing. In an email titled "A Deepawali Letter of Faith, Hope, and Dharma - Request for appointment", he wrote: "In this spirit of Diwali when light triumphs over shadow, I humbly draw your attention to an issue that calls for your intervention on grounds of fairness and dharma the long-standing impasse concerning Tata Sons."

Mistry accused Tata Trusts of holding Tata Sons "hostage for power and personal interest" and said the "height of adharma" had been reached because of what he alleged were violations of RBI rules and missed listing deadlines.

He wrote to the prime minister again on June 12, 2026. The RBI provided Mint with the cover letter of the second communication but withheld its contents, citing business confidentiality provisions under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act.

There is no indication in the documents disclosed to Mint that the Prime Minister's Office responded to Mistry's appeals or granted him an audience.

The October 2025 letter was forwarded to the Finance Ministry's Department of Financial Services, which sought the views of RBI deputy governors Shirish Chandra Murmu and Swaminathan J. The June 2026 communication was also routed through the department to the central bank.

The RTI response further lists 16 meetings between senior RBI officials and Tata Group representatives between September 2022 and October 2026. Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran met former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das nine times, including twice in March 2024, shortly before the company applied to surrender its core investment company registration. He also met current governor Sanjay Malhotra in March 2025.

Noel met Das on October 9, 2024, the day Ratan Tata died, and subsequently met Malhotra on April 29, 2026. Deputy Governor Murmu met Tata Group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay four times this year, including on October 28, between Tata Sons' request for regulatory guidance and the RBI's latest communication on listing.

The frequency of these meetings underscores the sustained engagement between the Tata Group and the central bank as the company sought to avoid a public offering. The disclosures, however, do not establish that the meetings influenced the RBI's decisions.

The regulatory dispute dates to September 2022, when the RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL), bringing it within a more stringent regulatory framework that requires such entities to list their shares within three years of identification. The original compliance deadline was September 30, 2025.