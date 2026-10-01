‘Sewage Water, Expired Food Colours’: FSSAI Suspends Licences Of Shivam Agro, TCF Chocolates
FSSAI suspends licences of Shivam Agro, TCF Chocolates over serious food safety violations.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI suspended the licences of Shivam Agro and TCF Chocolates & Gifts Pvt Ltd after finding serious food safety violations during inspection.
The food regulator suspended the two companies' licenses with immediate effect.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took to social media platform to inform that it suspended the licences of these two companies with immediate effect "following serious food safety violations."
“The licences of FBOs M/s Shivam Agro and M/s TCF Chocolates & Gifts Pvt. Ltd. have been suspended with immediate effect following serious food safety violations identified during inspection.
The action reinforces the importance of food safety, hygiene & regulatory compliance,” FSSAI posted on X.
The licences of FBOs M/s Shivam Agro and M/s TCF Chocolates & Gifts Pvt. Ltd. have been suspended with immediate effect following serious food safety violations identified during inspection.— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) October 1, 2026
The action reinforces the importance of food safety, hygiene & regulatory compliance. pic.twitter.com/sGHeyBUDjx
What FSSAI said about Shivam Agro inspection
Severe hygiene and sanitation deficiencies were observed, including flies, garbage, stagnant sewage water, spider infestation and inadequate cleaning of floors, equipment, walls and ceilings.
Rodent activity and ineffective pest-control measures were observed, posing a risk of contamination in food handling areas.
Inadequate storage practices were observed, with food ingredients and non-food items stored together, along with food articles placed in corridors and temporary storage areas.
Rusting and corroded equipment were found. Iron/ferrous tanks and vessels were used for blending edible oil without satisfactory demonstration of their suitability for food contact.
The in-house laboratory was non-functional, and required records of periodic testing of finished food products were not produced during inspection.
Labelling deficiencies were observed, including incorrect declaration of serving information and cholesterol on a plant-based edible oil.
Key FSSAI Findings at TCF Chocolates & Gifts Pvt Ltd
FSSAI found the following hygiene lapses during inspection:
Poor hygiene and sanitation conditions were observed, including inadequate cleaning, improper waste disposal and poorly maintained food-processing areas.
Pest infestation and inadequate pest-control measures were observed in food-processing areas, along with cat droppings and uncovered drainage.
Expired food colours/flavours were found at the premises. Cleaning chemicals were also stored near raw materials and food-related materials.
Food-handler hygiene and protective measures were inadequate, including improper jewellery control.
Food handling and processing were not being carried out under satisfactory hygienic conditions.
Mandatory food-safety records were not produced during inspection, including pest-control, cleaning, medical examination, training, calibration, laboratory testing and audit records. The FBO had also recorded a compliance score of only 14% during the previous inspection due to non-availability of required documentation.
Labelling deficiencies were observed, including inadequate declaration of the food name/product identity. The suitability of certain plastic pipes used for food transfer for food contact was also not established.
Also Read
India Faces Stiff Challenge To Attract Capital Flows, Short-Term Pressure On Rupee Amid Global Uncertainty: Govt
Explained | What Is PPF And Its Benefits: Check Interest Rates, Tenure, Tax Rebate