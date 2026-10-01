ETV Bharat / business

‘Sewage Water, Expired Food Colours’: FSSAI Suspends Licences Of Shivam Agro, TCF Chocolates

FSSAI Suspends Licences Of Shivam Agro, TCF Chocolates Over Serious Food Safety Violations ( IANS )

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI suspended the licences of Shivam Agro and TCF Chocolates & Gifts Pvt Ltd after finding serious food safety violations during inspection.

The food regulator suspended the two companies' licenses with immediate effect.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took to social media platform to inform that it suspended the licences of these two companies with immediate effect "following serious food safety violations."

“The licences of FBOs M/s Shivam Agro and M/s TCF Chocolates & Gifts Pvt. Ltd. have been suspended with immediate effect following serious food safety violations identified during inspection.

The action reinforces the importance of food safety, hygiene & regulatory compliance,” FSSAI posted on X.

What FSSAI said about Shivam Agro inspection

Severe hygiene and sanitation deficiencies were observed, including flies, garbage, stagnant sewage water, spider infestation and inadequate cleaning of floors, equipment, walls and ceilings.

Rodent activity and ineffective pest-control measures were observed, posing a risk of contamination in food handling areas.

Inadequate storage practices were observed, with food ingredients and non-food items stored together, along with food articles placed in corridors and temporary storage areas.

Rusting and corroded equipment were found. Iron/ferrous tanks and vessels were used for blending edible oil without satisfactory demonstration of their suitability for food contact.

The in-house laboratory was non-functional, and required records of periodic testing of finished food products were not produced during inspection.