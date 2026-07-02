ETV Bharat / business

129 MoUs Announced At Japan-India Joint Economic Forum As Investment Momentum Builds

New Delhi: Japan announced 129 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with India at the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum on Thursday, as business leaders from both countries highlighted growing investments in advanced technologies, clean energy and semiconductors, reflecting the deepening economic partnership between the two nations.

Addressing the forum in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Chairman and CEO Ishiguro Norihiko said, "Today, we are pleased to announce 129 MoUs between Japan and India."

He also pointed to growing business confidence among Japanese firms operating in India.

"Japan-India economic relations are now at an unprecedented high level. According to JETRO's survey, more than 80 per cent of the Japanese companies operating in India are planning to expand their local business going forward," the JETRO chairman said.

He said the investment momentum between the two countries has accelerated significantly over the past year. "Since the Japan-India Summit meeting held in August last year, investment in India has gained strong momentum, reaching approximately 2 trillion Japanese Yen [USD 12.4 billion] in new investment over the past year alone," Ishiguro said. Highlighting the changing nature of Japanese investments, he said the focus has expanded beyond traditional sectors.

"The scope of these investments has expanded into advanced fields, such as semiconductor, AI, quantum technology, while cooperation has also deepened in the area including large-scale investment in clean energy such as green ammonia," he said. Addressing the same forum, Tatsuo Yasunaga, Chairman of the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee and Chair of the Committee on South Asia at Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), said India occupies a critical place in Japan's long-term economic strategy amid an increasingly fragmented global economy.