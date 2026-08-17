ETV Bharat / business

Six Listed REITs Distribute Rs 3,136 Cr In June Quarter To Nearly 5 Lakh Unitholders

New Delhi: India's six listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) distributed Rs 3,136 crore to nearly 5 lakh unitholders during the June quarter, according to industry data. The six listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office.

In a statement on Monday, the Indian REITs Association (IRA) said that these six listed REITs collectively distributed Rs 3,136 crore to more than 4.85 lakh unitholders during the first quarter of the current financial year.