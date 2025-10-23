ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Jumps Over 700 Points, Nifty Regains 26,000-Level In Early Trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Thursday amid growing optimism on the US-India trade deal front.

Fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in IT stocks also drove the markets higher during the initial trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 734.36 points to 85,160.70 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 198.3 points to 26,066.90.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers. However, Eternal and Bajaj Finserv were the laggards.

"Reports of an imminent trade deal between India and US is doing the rounds in market circles and the market reaction through Nifty implied open confirms this. The market rally, which has already begun in the festival season will accelerate enabling the Nifty to set new record highs.

"Unprecedented record sales during the last few days has the potential to improve corporate earnings. FIIs turning buyers recently and short covering are factors that can fuel the rally. Clearly, it is advantage bulls!," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.