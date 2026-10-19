ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Tank As Crude Prices Surge And Corporate Earnings Disappoint

Benchmark indices like the Nifty50 and the BSE Sensex closed sharply lower on Monday as disappointing corporate earnings and rising crude prices weighed on investors ( ANI )

Mumbai : The benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Monday, dragged down by heavy selling in bank and IT stocks. Rising crude oil prices, with Brent Crude touching $107 per barrel, also weighed on sentiment. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in the red, losing 1.17 per cent and 1.11 per cerespectively at close.

In fact, the markets snapped a two-day winning streak across the board. Among the broader markets, The NSE Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices lost 1.09 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices also fell, indicating a broader negative sentiment. IT sector stocks witnessed particularly heavy selling pressure, with the NSE Nifty IT Index losing over 407 points (1.28 percent) at close.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,888.95, falling 257.20 points or 1.11 per cent, while the BSE Sensex fell 876.37 points, closing at 73,852.90. The Nifty PSU Bank index was the only major sectoral index to finish in positive territory, rising 2.41 per cent. Overall, on the NSE, 3,664 stocks were traded, wherein 846 shares gained, while 2,717 stocks lost, reflecting a nroader negative sentiment. 101 shares saw no change in share price.

Axis Bank, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals and UltraTech Cement were also among the major losers on the NSE. On the plus side, infrastructure stocks were top gainers, led by JSW Steel, ONGC and L&T, while SBI also closed over 1 per cent up.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman blamed excess liquidity for the underperformance of equity markets. In an interview to a TV channel, she said, “Because of the ‌ease of ​liquidity, ease of ⁠availability, people are even ‌exiting easily”, adding thatthe market that has slipped into the role of an "anti-AI trade". in India, with foreign portfolio investors pumping money into markets like Taiwan.

ANI quoted Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, as saying that weakness in private banks, earnings that fell short of expectations and cautious global sentiment had intensified profit-booking. "Private banking weakness, disappointing earnings relative to expectations and cautious global sentiment intensified profit-booking, while PSU banks showed relative resilience," Kasat said. He said markets could remain volatile, with investors likely to track corporate earnings, oil prices and currency stability.

In commodities, gold prices remained largely flat at Rs 1,48,085 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, while silver traded higher at Rs 2,11,351 per kilogram.

Asian markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.64 per cent to close at 64,910, Singapore's Straits Times fell 0.07 per cent to 5,412 and Taiwan's weighted index slipped 0.62 per cent to 46,822. South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.73 per cent to 5,768, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.51 per cent to 24,186.