ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Surge As FIIs Boost Indian Equities Amid Positive Q2 Results

Mumbai: Indian Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied on Wednesday, helped by foreign fund inflows, better-than-expected Q2 results and a sustained moderation in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,097.33 points to 82,186.92 in early trade and was trading at 82,430, up by 1320 points at 11.41 am. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 274.30 points to 25,317.55 in early trade and was trading at 25,390, 346 points in green around noon.

In the 30 Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were among the major winners. Titan was the only laggard from the pack. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,212.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at USD 92.44 per barrel level.

"The Nifty-50 has surged by 8.6 per cent in just seven trading days of this month. This surge was triggered mainly by the aggressive FII buying of Rs 53,170 crore, so far, this month. The dramatic change in the market environment was triggered by positive global clues for India from the weakening of the AI trade. But it is important to note that the real fundamental support to the rally has come from the better-than-expected Q2 results," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Given the new favourable environment for the Indian market, FIIs are likely to continue buying, imparting resilience to the frontline stocks in banking/financials, telecom, capital goods, select auto and pharmaceutical majors, he said.

"The drop in Brent crude to USD 92 is an additional macro relief for India," Vijayakumar added.