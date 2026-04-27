ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher In Early Session On Global Optimism

Mumbai: Indian stock markets traded higher in early deals on Monday, with benchmark indices surging about 0.6 per cent each, driven by positive global cues.

Sensex traded at 77,121.97, up 0.59 per cent or 457 points in early trade, while Nifty climbed to 24,047, rising 150 points or 0.62 per cent from the previous close, led by buying in realty, pharma, IT, auto, and banking stocks.

However, Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finance were among the top laggards. Earlier in the session, the 50-share index opened at 23,945.45, up 47 points or 0.20 per cent, while the 30-share index began at 76,856.05, gaining 191.84 points or 0.25 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, and Nifty PSU Bank were trading higher by around 2 per cent, 1.75 per cent, 0.97 per cent, 0.94 per cent, and 0.81 per cent, respectively. Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advancing up to 1 per cent. The volatility index, INDIA VIX, declined over 2 per cent to 19.24.