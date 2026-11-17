ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Forecast For 2027: 95,000 In Base Case, 1,05,000 in Bull Case - Morgan Stanely's Outlook

New Delhi: With the Indian Stock Market on the rise, global investment firm Morgan Stanley has predicted the BSE Sensex to skyrocket to the 95,000-mark in the base case. However, if the Bulls are on the run on Dallal Street, the 30-share barometer could touch 105,000 by December 2027.

The US-based investment bank, however, issued a caution note, saying that if crude oil prices remain high and the global economy slows down, the benchmark index could fall to 68,000.

Morgan Stanley said that a rally in the Indian stock market would continue if supported by good corporate earnings, an uptick in domestic investment, and improvement in global economic conditions.

It further stated that steady international economic growth, reduced geopolitical uncertainty, finalisation of the India-US trade deal and Brent crude prices staying below $100 per barrel would help the Sensex move North.

Morgan Stanley’s 3 possible scenarios for Sensex

According to the investment bank, it expects a further 75-basis-point increase in policy rates alongside favourable liquidity conditions. Its base case projects Sensex earnings per share (EPS) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% through FY29. The base case has the highest probability of 50%, in which the Sensex could reach 95,000. This represents an upside of approximately 16% from the current reference level.

The investment bank anticipates an additional 75-basis-point rise in policy rates, contingent upon supportive liquidity conditions. Under the base-case scenario, the highest probability of 50% of occurrence, the BSE barometer's earnings per share (EPS) expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% through FY29. In this scenario, Sensex could rise to the level of 95,000, an approximate jump of 16 per cent from the present reference benchmark.

If the Bulls continue to have an upper hand on Dalal Street, the 30-share BSE Sensex could jump 30% and reach the 105,000-mark. However, if the Bears take charge, the benchmark index could plunge to 68,000, indicating around 20 per cent drop from the present level.

"Stock prices reflect into the economy, so a bear market can slow down the economy," the US-based brokerage said in a note.

"While we see far-reaching reforms that could lift growth rates in the coming quarters, policymakers could also roll out policies to directly alleviate the pain in equities."