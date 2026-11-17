Sensex Forecast For 2027: 95,000 In Base Case, 1,05,000 in Bull Case - Morgan Stanely's Outlook
Dalal Street Bulls may push Sensex to 1,05,000 by 2027. Here's Morgan Stanley's outlook.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
New Delhi: With the Indian Stock Market on the rise, global investment firm Morgan Stanley has predicted the BSE Sensex to skyrocket to the 95,000-mark in the base case. However, if the Bulls are on the run on Dallal Street, the 30-share barometer could touch 105,000 by December 2027.
The US-based investment bank, however, issued a caution note, saying that if crude oil prices remain high and the global economy slows down, the benchmark index could fall to 68,000.
Morgan Stanley said that a rally in the Indian stock market would continue if supported by good corporate earnings, an uptick in domestic investment, and improvement in global economic conditions.
It further stated that steady international economic growth, reduced geopolitical uncertainty, finalisation of the India-US trade deal and Brent crude prices staying below $100 per barrel would help the Sensex move North.
Morgan Stanley’s 3 possible scenarios for Sensex
According to the investment bank, it expects a further 75-basis-point increase in policy rates alongside favourable liquidity conditions. Its base case projects Sensex earnings per share (EPS) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% through FY29. The base case has the highest probability of 50%, in which the Sensex could reach 95,000. This represents an upside of approximately 16% from the current reference level.
The investment bank anticipates an additional 75-basis-point rise in policy rates, contingent upon supportive liquidity conditions. Under the base-case scenario, the highest probability of 50% of occurrence, the BSE barometer's earnings per share (EPS) expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% through FY29. In this scenario, Sensex could rise to the level of 95,000, an approximate jump of 16 per cent from the present reference benchmark.
If the Bulls continue to have an upper hand on Dalal Street, the 30-share BSE Sensex could jump 30% and reach the 105,000-mark. However, if the Bears take charge, the benchmark index could plunge to 68,000, indicating around 20 per cent drop from the present level.
"Stock prices reflect into the economy, so a bear market can slow down the economy," the US-based brokerage said in a note.
"While we see far-reaching reforms that could lift growth rates in the coming quarters, policymakers could also roll out policies to directly alleviate the pain in equities."
Why is Morgan Stanely bullish on Sensex?
Morgan Stanley is of the view that the Indian stock market could benefit if the domestic economy continues to strengthen. India offers a '3D edge' of durable, diversified, and decoupled growth, which means sustainable domestic growth, growth from diverse sectors of the economy, and relatively low dependence on external factors.
It also projected Indian markets to benefit if the artificial intelligence story wanes or geopolitical tensions ease.
Other factors which could lead to the Sensex’s rise are: a revival in the earnings cycle, inexpensive valuations, releveraging of corporate balance sheets and an emerging private capital expenditure cycle.
According to the brokerage, companies included in the Sensex pack could record growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% between FY26 and FY29.
Morgan Stanley expects financial companies to benefit from higher credit demand and a strong banking system, while consumer discretionary companies could benefit from improved domestic consumption, and industrial companies could benefit from increased investment and infrastructure spending.
(Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purpose only. Investments in the stock market, IPOs, mutual funds or any market-related schemes are subject to capital market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investments. ETV Bharat does not provide any form of investment advice.)
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