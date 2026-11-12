ETV Bharat / business

Send Up To Rs 50,000 Through NEFT Without Bank Account? RBI's New Money Transfer Rules Explained

RBI Revises Domestic Money Transfer Rules ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released new guidelines regarding domestic money transfers of small-value funds without changing the remittance ceiling. The new rules came into effect on November 11, 2026.

The RBI implemented the new rules to facilitate small-value fund transfers through formal banking channels, particularly for persons, including migrant workers, who lack access to such channels due to a lack of proof of identity/address. Such transfers are subject to prescribed transaction limits, monthly ceilings, monitoring and safeguards.

RBI’s revised Domestic Money Transfer (DMT) Directions state that the rules apply to scheduled commercial banks, including regional rural banks and co-operative banks, as well as authorised payment system operators and participants. Cash Pay-out Service Banks are permitted to provide services to facilitate the transfer of funds from their customers' accounts for cash delivery to recipients who do not have bank accounts at an ATM, through an agent appointed as a Business Correspondent, or through any other authorised payment channel. The RBI guidelines allow a person to deposit cash at a bank branch and transfer up to Rs 50,000 to another person's account via NEFT. However, the maximum amount transferable under the cash pay-out service remains Rs 10,000 per transaction, with an overall monthly ceiling of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary. The funds can be transferred to a bank account of a beneficiary through Business Correspondents (BCs), ATMs, etc.