Send Up To Rs 50,000 Through NEFT Without Bank Account? RBI's New Money Transfer Rules Explained
RBI has issued new money transfer rules effective from November 11, 2026. Know what changes for cash deposits and transfers.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released new guidelines regarding domestic money transfers of small-value funds without changing the remittance ceiling. The new rules came into effect on November 11, 2026.
The RBI implemented the new rules to facilitate small-value fund transfers through formal banking channels, particularly for persons, including migrant workers, who lack access to such channels due to a lack of proof of identity/address. Such transfers are subject to prescribed transaction limits, monthly ceilings, monitoring and safeguards.
RBI’s revised Domestic Money Transfer (DMT) Directions state that the rules apply to scheduled commercial banks, including regional rural banks and co-operative banks, as well as authorised payment system operators and participants.
Cash Pay-out Service
Banks are permitted to provide services to facilitate the transfer of funds from their customers' accounts for cash delivery to recipients who do not have bank accounts at an ATM, through an agent appointed as a Business Correspondent, or through any other authorised payment channel.
The RBI guidelines allow a person to deposit cash at a bank branch and transfer up to Rs 50,000 to another person's account via NEFT. However, the maximum amount transferable under the cash pay-out service remains Rs 10,000 per transaction, with an overall monthly ceiling of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary. The funds can be transferred to a bank account of a beneficiary through Business Correspondents (BCs), ATMs, etc.
“The maximum amount that may be transferred under the Cash Pay-out Service shall be Rs 10,000 per transaction, subject to an overall monthly ceiling of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary,” the guidelines stated.
According to the new RBI guidelines, the facility is available to individuals who do not possess a bank account but wish to send money to someone else's account.
The RBI categorically stated that the mobile number of the person sending the cash must be verified. The depositor is also required to provide a valid document to establish their identity. Every transaction will require an ‘Additional Factor of Authentication’ (AFA) for enhanced security to ensure that the funds are being sent by the authorised person and to prevent any potential fraud.
The RBI has directed banks and money transfer service providers to monitor transactions.
The central banking authority stated that fund transfers under these directions are expected to be effected on a real-time or near-real-time basis. The RBI has left it to the banks and non-banks to decide on charges for the money transfer. However, it has appealed to the financial institutions to fix reasonable charges for Domestic Money Transfer services with a view to popularising the facility.
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