ETV Bharat / business

Selection Process Of Bidder For Jal Was Fair, Transparent And Not Tailor Made: Lenders To NCLAT

New Delhi: Lenders of debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday that the selection of the successful bidder was conducted in a "fair" and "transparent" manner, with no rules tailored to favour any participant.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the committee of creditors, said bidding and evaluation were carried out as per the approved framework. He noted that while Vedanta Ltd secured the highest net present value score, Adani Enterprises ranked highest on overall evaluation.

The CoC also defended its decision to reject Vedanta's addendum, saying its acceptance would have necessitated a fresh bidding process and further delayed the resolution timeline.

"There is no infirmity in the decision-making process, and the decision itself, being based on commercial wisdom, may not be within your appellate review," Mehta said. He further submitted that when someone participates in the tender process, he cannot challenge the process merely by saying that he is offering something more.

"The Supreme Court has made it very clear that your subsequent enhancement of the amount would mean nothing. Then, it compromises the sanctity of the process, and the sanctity has to remain attached to the process," said Mehta.

Vedanta, in its two petitions challenging the lenders' decision to accept Adani's takeover offer, had contended that its addendum bid is about Rs 3,400 crore higher in gross value terms and roughly Rs 500 crore higher in net present value (NPV) than the Adani Group's offer.

Mehta said Vedanta submitted an addendum on November 8, 2025, after the challenge process was concluded. Vedanta had proposed an equity infusion of Rs 400 crore within 180 days in its resolution plan and in the addendum, this amount has been increased to Rs 800 crore from the effective date of the plan.

Over the addendum, the RP and its legal team clarified that the scoring would change. The India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) requested the legal counsel of the RP and CoC to share their views on whether such an addendum could be considered at this stage.